Kazakhstan ranks 102nd globally in number of COVID-19 deaths

Adlet Seilkhanov
9 December 2021, 12:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan ranks 108th in the world in the number of coronavirus cases per 1 million people, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The global coronavirus tally exceeds over 267mln, with over 500 thousand cases reported on a daily basis. Over 5mln people have died of COVID-19,» said Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi.

He noted that according to the WHO Regional Office for Europe, 25 countries have seen growing COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks.

Over the past 14 days the highest increase in COVID-19 cases has been seen in France (over 154%), Portugal (over 80%), Sweden (over 60%), and Italy (over 50%).

Kazakhstan has reported a 28% drop in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks. The country is ranked 108th in terms of COVID-19 cases per 1mln people and 102nd out of 222 in terms of the death toll.


