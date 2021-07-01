Kazakhstan ranked 33rd in Green Future Index

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is ranked 33rd in the Green Future Index, a ranking of 76 leading countries and territories on their progress and commitment toward building a low carbon future, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Green Future Index released by MIT Technology Review measures the degree to which the countries’ economies are pivoting toward clean energy, industry, agriculture, and society through investment in renewables, innovation, and green finance.

The overall rankings tab shows the performance of the examined economies relative to each other and aggregates scores generated across the following five pillars: carbon emissions, energy transition, green society, clean innovation and climate policy.

While Kazakhstan currently generates just 3% of its electricity from renewable sources, the country is planning to grow this to 30% by 2030.

Iceland tops the Green Future Index with 6.5 points. Denmark, Norway, France and Ireland are also among the Top 5 countries of the ranking. Iran, Paraguay and Qatar are at the bottom of the ranking.



