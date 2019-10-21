Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan ranked 26th in education, IMD World Competitiveness Rankings

    21 October 2019, 11:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - During the Government hour, the Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Askhat Aimagambetov, spoke about the place that Kazakhstani education occupies in international ratings, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of the department.

    According to the Minister of Education and Science, Kazakhstan has been a member of the OECD Educational and Innovation Policy Committees since 2017. Within the IMD World Competitiveness Rankings’ education sub-factor Kazakhstan is 26th among 64 countries of the world.

    Within the Global Competitiveness Index of the World Economic Forum 2019 our country is ranked 57th among 140 states in regard to «Skills» factor. In addition, this year Kazakhstan’s team has gained 14th position in the international competition «WorldSkills International».

    Speaking about school education the Minister noted that Kazakhstani schoolchildren engage 27th position in PIRLS in ‘reading and understanding texts’. According to TIMSS’s section on academic knowledge in mathematics and science, Kazakhstani secondary school students are among the top10. The results of PISA-2018 will be known in December this year, concluded Mr. Aimagambetov.

    Alzhanova Raushan

