24 August 2022 13:18

Kazakhstan raises number of university grants by 19%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to raise the number of university grants, according to Minister of Science and Higher Educational Sayasat Nurbek, Kazinform reports.

«Compared to year 2021, the number of university grants has been increased by 19% and will be raised in 2023. This year we have allocated 88,000 grants,» the Minister said during Human Capital – Key Resource of New Kazakhstan Development forum in Nur-Sultan.

However, this quantity of grants turns out to be insufficient for the applicants experiencing financial difficulties. For this reason the Ministry initiates to differentiate the grants to cover more applicants.

«We also relaunch the state education savings and education loan mechanisms. JSC Financial Center will announce a new easy format on them. We should help those who failed to win a university grant and enable them to «stretch payment terms» or apply for education loans. This measure will be introduced next year,» said the Minister.