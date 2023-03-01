Kazakhstan Railways expands logistics ties with China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On March 1, as part of an official visit to China, a delegation of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (Kazakhstan Railways) held a meeting with the representatives of the administration of Xian led by Mayor Li Minyuan, Kazinform learned from the press service of KTZ.

The sides discussed the development of transport routes and infrastructure.

The parties noted that the city of Xian was the largest transport and logistics hub in China. Xian International Trade and Logistics Park dry port is located in its territory. 40 percent of the cargo at this dry port comes from Kazakhstan, and 30 percent of containers are formed here of the total volume of container trains shipped from China to EU.

The meeting ended with signing an Agreement, under which the Chinese side will provide 8 hectares of land plot for the construction of a terminal in the territory of the Xian Dry Port. The administration of Xian confirmed its readiness to support Kazakhstan Temir Zholy in the implementation of a new logistics project.

Xian is the largest city in Northwest China, the capital of Shaanxi Province. The population of Xian County exceeds 12 million people.



