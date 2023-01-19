Kazakhstan qualifies for ice hockey tournament semifinals in Lake Placid

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The team of Kazakhstan has qualified for the 2023 FISU Games men’s ice hockey tournament semifinals, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Previously, the team overwhelmed South Korea (5:1), Hungary (9:1), Great Britain (15:1) and Slovakia (4:0) and lost to the U.S. (1:4) in the last match.

As reported, 78 athletes are representing Kazakhstan at the Lake Placid FISU 2023 Games in 10 sports: biathlon, ice hockey, short-track, figure skating, cross-country skiing, Nordic combined, ski jumping, speed skating, snowboard, and Alpine skiing.

The Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games is an eleven-day competition, that features 1,443 athletes aged 17-25 from 595 universities of 43 countries. The competition consists of 12 winter sports and 86 medal events.





Photo: icehockey.kz



