    Kazakhstan qualifies for ice hockey tournament semifinals in Lake Placid

    19 January 2023, 11:56

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The team of Kazakhstan has qualified for the 2023 FISU Games men’s ice hockey tournament semifinals, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Previously, the team overwhelmed South Korea (5:1), Hungary (9:1), Great Britain (15:1) and Slovakia (4:0) and lost to the U.S. (1:4) in the last match.

    As reported, 78 athletes are representing Kazakhstan at the Lake Placid FISU 2023 Games in 10 sports: biathlon, ice hockey, short-track, figure skating, cross-country skiing, Nordic combined, ski jumping, speed skating, snowboard, and Alpine skiing.

    The Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games is an eleven-day competition, that features 1,443 athletes aged 17-25 from 595 universities of 43 countries. The competition consists of 12 winter sports and 86 medal events.


    Photo: icehockey.kz

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

