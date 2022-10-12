Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan, Qatar to sign two important agrts in mutual trade

    12 October 2022, 10:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin briefed about the documents to be signed during the state visit of the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In his words, the sides will sign two important documents. One of them is a framework agreement on trade-economic cooperation which will create a legal framework for further trade-economic interaction. The second document is the agreement in the field of standardization and metrology.

    «This document is of high importance, in terms of recognition of our commodities at the markets,» Zhumangarin said.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Airport of Astana, who had arrived in our country for a state visit.

    On October 13, Qatari Amir will participate in the VI Summit of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

