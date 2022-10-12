Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan, Qatar tentatively agreed on meat exports

    12 October 2022, 11:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin briefed about the plans in the field of Kazakhstan-Qatar trade-economic cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Being the co-Chairman of the Kazakhstan-Qatar Intergovernmental Commission, I have thoroughly studied the documents signed by my predecessors. There is a tentative agreement on export of mutton, frozen meat and on dairy cows breeding,» he said.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Airport of Astana, who arrived in our country for a state visit.

    On October 13, Qatari Amir will participate in the VI Summit of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Qatar
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
    President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
    Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
    2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050