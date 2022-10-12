Kazakhstan, Qatar set areas of coop in trade and standardization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – As part of the official visit of Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Kazakhstan, a memo of mutual understanding was signed by Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin and Qatari Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The sides confirmed the two countries’ intentions to provide support for the development and strengthening of cooperation in trade on a mutually beneficial and equal basis. In particular, the document defines development and promotion of exports of non-primary goods and services, improvement of trade infrastructure, development of exchange trading and e-commerce, support the dialogue between public and private sectors, as well as cooperation between business circles and business associations on issues of mutual interest.

«As part of the trade turnover enhancement measures, we believe that it is possible to diversify the structure of our exports. It is possible to increase exports of Kazakh processed products to Qatar to the tune of $250mln, including exports of agricultural products to $68mln, in the mid-term,» said the Kazakh minister.

In addition, in order to enhance cooperation in the areas of standardization, conformity assessment, and meteorology based on the international principles and norms, the Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry and the Qatari Standardization General Organization signed a memorandum of mutual understanding.





Photo: primeminister.kz











