    Kazakhstan purchases weapons from Russia, Türkiye, the U.S., China

    5 May 2023, 16:08

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Defence of Kazakhstan Sultan Kamaletdinov said that Kazakhstan purchases arms from different countries including Russia, Türkiye, the U.S., China and others.

    He added various treaties, agreements, and memorandums on training the country’s military personnel were concluded.

    The country’s military personnel are training not only in Russia but also Belarus, India, the U.S., China, Pakistan, Türkiye, etc.

    As earlier reported, the all-army session with the participation of Kazakh President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began in the Kazakh capital. Those attending are expected to debate military construction and military training issues as well as the technological modernization of the country’s army.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

