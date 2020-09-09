Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan purchases over 2mln vaccines against flu

Adlet Seilkhanov
9 September 2020, 12:45
Kazakhstan purchases over 2mln vaccines against flu

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A vaccination campaign against SARS and flu is set to begin starting from September 15 in Kazakhstan, Alexey Tsoi, Kazakh Health Minister, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the minister, the single distributor has purchased 2,199,990 doses of vaccines against the flu for the current epidemic season, thus covering 11% of the population.

In his words, persons with chronic heart and respiratory diseases, children who are frequently ill, pregnant women, schoolchildren, children left without parental care as well as medical workers are subject to vaccination.


