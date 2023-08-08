Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has already pumped some 90,000 tons of its oil to Germany, Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Energy Minister, there are agreements in place to export Kazakhstani oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. The sides are discussing the possibility of delivering oil via Baku-Supsa route.

«On top of that, Kazakhstan began pumping its oil to Germany via Druzhba pipeline,» the minister told journalists on the margins of the Government’s meeting. All deliveries are made in line with the previously concluded agreements on the transit of Kazakhstani oil.

Minister Satkaliyev added that the volume of oil delivered from Kazakhstan to Germany is set to gradually rise in accordance with the agreements.