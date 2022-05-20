Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan proposes solutions to food security issues to CIS countries

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 May 2022, 21:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A meeting of the Council of the CIS Heads of Government under the chairmanship of Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov took place today, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Government.

Joining the meeting were the Heads of Government of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as the Vice Prime Minister of Armenia, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the CIS.

Addressing the meeting, Alikhan Smailov pointed out that one of the priority tasks of Kazakhstan during its presidency is the work to increase mutual trade and to diversify it.

To address the issues of food security Smailov called for the realization of a set of organizational and economic measures, including reduction of unjustified inter-State competition in agricultural markets, establishment of inter-State associations or joint enterprises to implement investment and innovative projects in agriculture, and development of an end-to-end food distribution system.

The next meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government of the CIS is to take place in November 2022 in Nur-Sultan city.


Investment projects    Government of Kazakhstan   CIS  
