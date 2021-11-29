Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan propels into Davis Cup quarterfinals after convincing win over Canada

    29 November 2021, 08:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Team Kazakhstan has secured its spot in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Davis Cup after confidently defeating Sweden and then Canada in Group B, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev stunned Brayden Schnur and Vasek Pospisil of Canada in the doubles rubber 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 sealing Kazakhstan’s dominance in Group B.

    Before that, Mikhail Kukushkin and Alexander Bublik gave Kazakhstan a 2-0 lead over the Canadian squad after routing Brayden Schnur in three sets and Vasek Pospisil in two sets, respectively.

    Earlier Kazakhstan upset Sweden 2-1 in their respective Davis Cup encounter. Though Mikhail Kukushkin lost to Elias Ymer in the first match, first Alexander Bublik and then Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov helped the Kazakh side gain control of Group B with their wins.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    2 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    3 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    4 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    5 President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov