Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan propels into Davis Cup quarterfinals after convincing win over Canada

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 November 2021, 08:11
Kazakhstan propels into Davis Cup quarterfinals after convincing win over Canada

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Team Kazakhstan has secured its spot in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Davis Cup after confidently defeating Sweden and then Canada in Group B, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev stunned Brayden Schnur and Vasek Pospisil of Canada in the doubles rubber 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 sealing Kazakhstan’s dominance in Group B.

Before that, Mikhail Kukushkin and Alexander Bublik gave Kazakhstan a 2-0 lead over the Canadian squad after routing Brayden Schnur in three sets and Vasek Pospisil in two sets, respectively.

Earlier Kazakhstan upset Sweden 2-1 in their respective Davis Cup encounter. Though Mikhail Kukushkin lost to Elias Ymer in the first match, first Alexander Bublik and then Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov helped the Kazakh side gain control of Group B with their wins.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku