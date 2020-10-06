Kazakhstan produces 48% of pharmaceuticals used to treat COVID-19 in country

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the space of 10 years from 2009 and 2019, the Single Distributor concluded 63 long-term agreements with 32 domestic producers for the supply of 3,600 names of pharmaceuticals, Health Minister Alexei Tsoi told a Tuesday government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Tsoi, of 3,600, provision of 586 names of pharmaceuticals has been established in 2020, while that of others will start once production sites are opened. The minister also said that 48% of the pharmaceuticals used to treat COVID-19 in the country are made by local producers, thus enabling to meet the regions’ demands.

The minister added that over 10 years pharmaceuticals worth around KZT300bn have been obtained from the domestic producers that contribute 70% of the guaranteed volume of free medical care (in kind).