Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Kazakhstan produces 48% of pharmaceuticals used to treat COVID-19 in country

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
6 October 2020, 13:34
Kazakhstan produces 48% of pharmaceuticals used to treat COVID-19 in country

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the space of 10 years from 2009 and 2019, the Single Distributor concluded 63 long-term agreements with 32 domestic producers for the supply of 3,600 names of pharmaceuticals, Health Minister Alexei Tsoi told a Tuesday government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Tsoi, of 3,600, provision of 586 names of pharmaceuticals has been established in 2020, while that of others will start once production sites are opened. The minister also said that 48% of the pharmaceuticals used to treat COVID-19 in the country are made by local producers, thus enabling to meet the regions’ demands.

The minister added that over 10 years pharmaceuticals worth around KZT300bn have been obtained from the domestic producers that contribute 70% of the guaranteed volume of free medical care (in kind).


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year