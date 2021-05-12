Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan produced more than 1.5 mln tons of  petroleum

    12 May 2021, 12:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «For the past January-April Kazakhstan produced more than 4.1 mln tons of oil products that is 105,4% to the plan, including 1.5 tons of petroleum, the plan is 105% complete,» Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev said at today’s Government.

    The country produced 170,000 tons of petroleum between January-April this year. That is 103, 1 % to the plan.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan exported above 22 mln of oil for the past 4 months.

    It was also reported that at the session Premier Mamin said that positive economic growth is the key indicator of the effectiveness of the measures taken against COVID-19 as well as essential to bolster the private sector and production capacity, adding that it is important to maintain and speed up the current economic growth rates in upcoming months.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

