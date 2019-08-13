Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan produced above 52 mln tons of crude oil

    13 August 2019, 10:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan produced above 52 mln tons of oil in January-July this year, Kazinform reports.

    For thepast seven months the country produced 52.23 mln tons of crude and condensate thatis 101.2% against the plan, though it is 98.7% to the same period of 2018,»head of the Kazakh Energy Ministry’s press service Nurlybek Zhenis said.

    According tohim, the decline in production was predictable due to repair works at three largeoil fields.

    Oilproduction at Kashagan, Tengiz and Karachaganak settled at 31.6 mln tons over the pastseven months.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

