Kazakhstan produced above 4 bln cu m of gas in Jan

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
16 February 2021, 12:29
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan produced 4.7 bln cubic meters of gas this January. Commercial gas production made 2.5 bln cu m, the plan is executed by 112.4%. Liquid gas production stood at 280,000 tons, the target is met by 102,6%. 736 mln cu m of gas was exported, the plan is fulfilled by 119.3%,» Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev told the Government meeting.

He also told about the diesel fuel production. «326,000 tons were produced, the plan is executed by 77%, jet fuel production hit 35,000 tons, the plan is fulfilled by 91.4%.»


Government of Kazakhstan   Oil & Gas  
