    Kazakhstan produced 84.2 mln tons of crude in 2022

    11 January 2023, 18:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «In 2022 Kazakhstan produced 84.2 mln tons of crude and condensate which is 101.6% to the plan,» Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said.

    Tengiz field produced 29.2 mln tons of oil or 100% to the 2022 plan, and oil production on the Karachaganak field hit 11.3 mln tons or 103.8% to the plan. Kashagan oil output reached 12.7 mln tons or 109.5% to the plan.

    «Oil exports in 2022 made 64.3 mln tons of oil or 103.4% to the last year's plan,» the Minister said at today’s Government meeting.

    According to the Minister, oil product output in 2022 totaled 13.7 mln tons or 103.2% to the plan. Refining output and manufacturing of refined petroleum products, including diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, auto-petrol, and aviation fuel were also increased.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

