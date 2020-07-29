Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan produced 53 mln t of coal

Alzhanova Raushan
29 July 2020, 14:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Following the results of 6 months of the current year, the country's coal mining companies produced 53 million tons of coal which is 2.9% more than in the corresponding period of the last year, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

According to the department, this year Kazakhstan plans to produce 120 million tons of coal 82 million tons of which will be supplied to the domestic market and 38 million tons will be exported. In addition, issues are being considered to increase by 80 thousand tons the volume of supply to Ukraine and 50 thousand tons to the PRC.

The ministry continues the work on the implementation of the Roadmap for the development of the coal industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2019-2021. This program includes some tools aimed at the adoption of systemic measures to support the industry and the introduction of new projects.


