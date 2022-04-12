Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan produced 22.7 mln tons of oil year-to-date

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 April 2022, 10:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan’s oil production and exports grew over the past January-March,» Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said at today’s Government meeting.

«According to recent reports, crude oil and condensate output in January-March this year made 22.7 mln or 107.6% to the same period of the previous year. 7.3 mln tons of oil were produced on Kashagan during the period under review. Crude oil output at Karachaganak project made 3.2 mln tons,» the Minister added.

17.6 mln tons of oil were exported for the reporting period which is 5.3% more as compared to the same period of 2021.

Besides, 15 bln cubic meters of gas were produced in the accounting period which is 8.2% more as compared to the same period in 2021. Commercial gas domestic consumption reached 6.7 bln cubic meters. 1.4 bln cubic meters of gas were exported in January-March this year which is 66.7% to the same period of the last year.


