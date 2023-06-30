Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan proclaims Feb 2 National Day of Press

    30 June 2023, 09:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Information and Social Development Darkhan Kydyrali announced via his Facebook account the introduction of the National Day of Press in Kazakhstan.

    According to him, henceforth February 2 is proclaimed the Day of National Press in Kazakhstan.

    «As is known, the first Kazakh newspaper was published 110 years ago, on February 2. The newspaper published by such intellectuals as Akhmet Baiturssynuly, Alikhan Bokeikhanov, Myrzhakyp Dulatuly, became the source of national revival,» the post reads.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

