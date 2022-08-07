Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 477.98 eur/kzt 488.93

    rub/kzt 7.93 cny/kzt 70.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Kazakhstan prioritizes coop with Israel in medical education – Azhar Giniyat

    7 August 2022 15:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan Azhar Giniyat held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the State of Israel Satybaldy Burshakov, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Healthcare Ministry.

    The sides discussed Kazakh-Israeli cooperation in healthcare sector.

    In particular, Azhar Giniyat noted the importance of cooperation with Israel in medical education, upgrading qualification of medical personnel, as well as boosting interaction with the universities and healthcare organizations of Israel. These organizations are Raphael Hospital, Sheba Medical Center, Jerusalem University, Hadassah University Hospital, Ariel University etc.

    It should be noted that the Astana Medical University has already entered 2 memorandums of cooperation with Sheba Medical Centre.

    Upon completion of the meeting the sides expressed readiness to continue partnership and implementation of joint projects aimed at health protection.


    Photo: gov.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Kazakhstan #Kazakhstan and Israel #Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstani athlete wins bronze at 2022 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships
    Kazakh judokas win 3 bronze medals at Asian Championships in Nur-Sultan
    President Tokayev congratulates Bibisara Assaubayeva on her FIDE award
    24 killed, 215 wounded as Israel-Gaza exchange of fire continues for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstani Bibisara Assaubayeva named Outstanding Chess Player of Asia
    2 Kazhydromet issues weather warning for 3 regions
    3 Over 39,000 pregnant women vaccinated with Pfizer in Kazakhstan
    4 August 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 COVID-19: 1,988 new cases, 2,652 recoveries in 24h, 1,466 patients in hospitals