Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan presides over EEC Board’s session

    1 February 2021, 17:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A session of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board took place on January 29, 2021 under the chairmanship of First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov via videoconferencing, Kazinform cites the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

    The session for the first time was joined by Deputy PM – Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov as an observer-State representative. The session’s participants discussed the issues in foreign trade, customs and technical regulation and international cooperation.

    In particular, the base model of labeling system of goods by identification means in the EAEU, establishing a procedure and mechanism of interaction between the countries of the groupings with their own labeling and the EAEU countries without labeling was approved. The model is meant to avoid trade barriers in case a country requires labeling, but another not.

    In order to support makers and importers of electronics and household appliances during the quarantine, the tie of effectiveness of the EAEU technical regulation on requirements and energy safety was extended until September 1, 2022.

    In addition, by the Board’s decision the «zero» customs duty rate was prolonged until the end of 2023 on aluminum fluoride used in the production of aluminum by electrolysis. The measure was taken to bolster competitiveness of the aluminum industry and develop domestic industrial production.

    At the initiative of the Kazakh side, the issue of feasibility of introducing the amendments to the Agreement on single principles and rules for the circulation of pharmaceuticals in the EAEU as of December 23, 2014 regarding the preservation of the possibility of registering pharmaceuticals needed for consumption in inner market in accordance with the national legislation was considered.

    Notably, Kazakhstan took over the presidency of the EAEU bodies on January 1, 2021.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events Eurasian Economic Union Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Agreement reached to set up Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published