    Kazakhstan President to visit Russia, Iran this week

    13 June 2022, 10:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to visit Russia and Iran this week, Kazinform has learned from the president’s Telegram channel.

    On June 16 the Head of State is set to take part in the maiden meeting of Ulttyq quryltai in the newly established Ulytau region.

    President Tokayev is expected to participate in the jubilee 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 17. At the forum, the Head of State will deliver a speech at a plenary session, as well as hold a number of bilateral meetings.

    On June 19 the Kazakh leader will pay an official visit to Iran at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart President Ebrahim Raisi.

    In Tehran President Tokayev will hold top-level bilateral talks and sign a number of intergovernmental documents.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

