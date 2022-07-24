Qazaq TV
Kazakhstan President to take part in Saudi-Kazakhstan Investment Meeting
24 July 2022 14:41

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Saudi-Kazakhstan Investment Meeting with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan is about to start, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

Attending the event will be heads of the largest Saudi companies.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Jeddah on the official visit at the invitation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

After the greeting ceremony the President of Kazakhstan and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud held talks at the King’s Al-Salam Palace.

Issues of trade, economic and investment cooperation were discussed during the talks. Kazakhstan is ready to offer special conditions and a wide range of preferences for Saudi investors in various promising areas of mutual interest.

The sides confirm their intention to substantially increase mutual trade turnover, and in the near future the governments will intensify work in this direction.


Photo: akorda.kz




