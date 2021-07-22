Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan President’s Special Representative Erzhan Kazykhan pays visit to U.S.

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 July 2021, 13:14
Kazakhstan President’s Special Representative Erzhan Kazykhan pays visit to U.S.

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Erzhan Kazykhan, Special Representative of the President of Kazakhstan for International Cooperation paid a visit to the United States, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meetings with senior officials in the White House, the State Department and the US Congress, a wide range of issues of the bilateral agenda was substantively discussed, including the prospects for deepening Enhanced Strategic Partnership, trade, economic and investment cooperation, interaction in the field of global security, as well as strengthening regional cooperation within the «C5 + 1» dialogue.

photo

The U.S. side highly valued the ongoing political reforms carried out by the Head of State and expressed readiness to provide assistance in implementation.

An agreement was reached on deepening the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States within the framework of the existing mechanisms. The parties also discussed upcoming events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During negotiations with representatives of the US Congress it was agreed to further develop the inter-parliamentary cooperation.

photo

photo

photo




Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and USA  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy