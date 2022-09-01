Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan President outlines ways to solve key problems

    1 September 2022 12:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Addressing the nation today Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev defined the ways to solve the main economic issues of the country, Kazinform reports.

    «The systemic issues of the country’s economy are well-known such as commodity dependence, poor labour productivity, and uneven distribution of incomes. Obviously, these issues are significant but there are certain approaches to have them settled. Among them are macroeconomic stability, economic diversification, development of small and medium business, human capital, and ensuring the supremacy of law,» the Head of State said.

    As earlier reported, the joint session of both Chambers of the Kazakh Parliament kicked off in Nur-Sultan. The Head of State is expected to deliver the State-of-the-Nation Address. The main part of the Address is set to focus on the country’s socioeconomic development.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

