24 July 2022 08:01

Kazakhstan President meets with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the head of state, arrived in Jeddah on a two-day official visit at the invitation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

At the airport, the President was met by the King's adviser, the Governor of Mecca region Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Saudi Arabia's Minister of Environment, Water Resources and Agriculture Abdurrahman Al-Fadli.

The cortege then proceeded to the King's Al-Salam Palace, where an official welcome ceremony was held.

The head of the guard of honour gave a report to the leaders of the two countries. After the anthems of Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia were performed, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud introduced the members of the official delegations.

The President and the Crown Prince then proceeded to the palace.