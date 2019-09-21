Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan President makes army personnel changes

    21 September 2019, 16:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokaev has appointed commanders of the Air Force and the troops of Vostok Regional Command, this has been reported by Kazinform with the reference to the press service of Akorda.

    According to Akorda, Nurbolat Topayev was appointed commander of the Air Force of the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Asan Zhussupov was appointed commander of Vostok Regional Command.

    By a separate President’s Decree Dauren Kossanov was relieved of his post as commander of the Air Force of the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Nurlan Kashaganov dismissed from the post of the commander of the troops of Vostok Regional Command.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Army President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals
