Kazakhstan President holds talks with WTO Director-General

GENEVA. KAZINFORM – In Geneva President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting the sides discussed prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Trade Organization, including in the context of Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship at the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference and exchanged thoughts on the relevant issues of international trade development.

On November 26 the WTO postponed indefinitely the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference which was due to start on November 30 and run until December 3.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed regret over MC12 postponement caused by the worsening epidemiological situation, having stressed that it was an uneasy decision to make. The participants of the meeting went on to consider possible new dates of the event.

Speaking of the importance of cooperation with the WTO, President Tokayev emphasized its key role in restoring the global economy amid the pandemic.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reiterated his full support of the constructive dialogue under the leadership of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala with the WTO member states, key international organizations and pharmaceutical companies with a view of ensuring universal and equal access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The sides also debated the release of the first Trade Policy Review of Kazakhstan by the WTO scheduled for November 2022. President Tokayev noted the importance of this event for our country.

In conclusion, the Head of State extended an invitation to Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.