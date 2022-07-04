Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan President has telephone conversation with European Council President Charles Michel

Adlet Seilkhanov
4 July 2022, 18:01
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a phone conversation with President of the European Council Mr. Charles Michel, Kazinform cites Akorda press service.

President of Kazakhstan warmly recalled a meeting held with President Michel in Brussels in November 2021, and underlined the importance of implementing the agreements reached.

The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan was the first country in Central Asia to sign an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with the European Union, which upgraded our relations to a new level. Our country is committed to developing sustainable ties with the EU, Kazakhstan’s largest trading partner.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the topical issues of the regional and global agenda. In particular, they expressed concern regarding the escalating food crisis.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of concerted efforts to ease the ongoing global tensions and launch a confidential dialogue on the most pressing issues.

«Kazakhstan could contribute by acting as a «buffer market» between East and West, South and North,» the Head of State said regarding the deepening geo-economic fractures.

The President also called on the European Union to cooperate in developing alternative transcontinental corridors, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has also expressed concern about the risks to global energy security and emphasized Kazakhstan’s readiness to use its hydrocarbon potential to stabilize the situation in the world and European markets.

The Head of State reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to the international community’s efforts in bringing sustainable peace to Afghanistan and providing assistance to that country.

In conclusion, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reiterated his invitation to Charles Michel to pay a reciprocal visit to Kazakhstan.


Photo: akorda.kz

