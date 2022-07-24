Kazakhstan President, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia hold talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – During the official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia he and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud held bilateral talks, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Welcoming Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Kazakh leader thanked the King of Saudi Arabia and the Crown Prince for their invitation and hospitality.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, this visit has a special significance for him as it is the first time he is visiting Saudi Arabia as head of state.

As the President emphasized, Saudi Arabia is one of Kazakhstan's leading strategic partners.

«Saudi Arabia was one of the first countries to recognize Kazakhstan's independence. During this period our cooperation in many areas has strengthened. Kazakh-Saudi relations are now at a high level. However, we want to give a new impetus to cooperation. This decision meets the common interests of our countries. I am confident that our mutually beneficial relations will continue to strengthen in the future,» said the Head of state.

Issues of trade, economic and investment cooperation were discussed during the talks. Kazakhstan is ready to offer special conditions and a wide range of preferences for Saudi investors in various promising areas of mutual interest.

The sides confirm their intention to substantially increase mutual trade turnover, and in the near future the governments will intensify work in this direction.

Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud highlighted the good level of relations between our countries, while noting the wide opportunities for their further strengthening and development. He stressed the need to increase activity in this direction. The most important role in these efforts belongs to the Business Council, which unites businessmen of Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.

The Crown Prince said that the largest companies of the Kingdom will take part in the work of the Investment Roundtable scheduled within the framework of the official visit.

According to him, in the current situation, joint work on a number of projects comes to the fore, which will be coordinated by the State Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

In particular, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud expressed the interest of Saudi companies to invest in the Kazakh agriculture sector. According to him, this direction is of particular relevance in the context of the global food crisis.

The leader of Kazakhstan invited the Crown Prince to pay a return state visit to Kazakhstan.

Mohammed bin Salman said that he gladly accepts the invitation and is ready to visit Kazakhstan in order to discuss the specific results of the implementation of the agreements reached.