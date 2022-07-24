Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Kazakhstan President awards King of Saudi Arabia with Altyn Qyran Order

    24 July 2022 18:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan awarded King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud with the highest state accolade - the Altyn Qyran Order for invaluable contribution to strengthening of friendship and partnership between Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Akorda ‘Bort N°1.

    The order was handed down to the Saudi side in a solemn ceremony on the margins of President Tokayev’s visit to Jeddah.

    It bears to remind that the Head of State arrived in Jeddah for the official two-day visit at the invitation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #President of Kazakhstan #Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State receives Deputy PM Tugzhanov
    Baiterek Holding can be a reliable partner for Saudi business in Kazakhstan - Kanat Sharlapaev
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases