Kazakhstan President awards King of Saudi Arabia with Altyn Qyran Order
24 July 2022 18:23

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan awarded King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud with the highest state accolade - the Altyn Qyran Order for invaluable contribution to strengthening of friendship and partnership between Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Akorda ‘Bort N°1.

The order was handed down to the Saudi side in a solemn ceremony on the margins of President Tokayev’s visit to Jeddah.

It bears to remind that the Head of State arrived in Jeddah for the official two-day visit at the invitation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.


