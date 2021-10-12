Kazakhstan presents candidature for CICA presidency

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has presented the candidature for the presidency of CICA in 2022/24, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the 6th meeting of the CICA Foreign Affairs Ministers, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Akan Rakhmetullin said that CICA has progressed to the level when the importance of transforming the dialogue platform into a full international organization is growing.

He added that for almost 30 years CICA has had all necessary attributes of a full international organization.

According to him, CICA’s restructuring will enable the member States to promote effective approaches to fulfilling confidence-building measures in Asia, considerably expand the opportunities and instruments to deal with common challenges, give a serious political impetus to the dialogue, enable the members to build constructive interaction and ensure agreed approaches to the main cooperation focuses.

«In that vein, to further promote the CICA transformation, Kazakhstan presents its candidature for the presidency of CICA in 2022/24,» said Rakhmetullin, expecting other countries to support extension of Kazakhstan’s CICA presidency for another period.