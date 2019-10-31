Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan prepares for major trade mission to Minsk

    31 October 2019, 07:12

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is preparing for a major trade mission to Minsk in January 2020, BelTA learned from the press service of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Trade and Integration.

    «On the instruction of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, with a view to increasing exports to the Belarusian market, the Ministry of Trade and Integration is organizing a trade and economic mission to Belarus in January next year. The mission will be headed by Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov,» the press service noted.

    The Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan analyzed the structure of Belarusian imports and current exports of Kazakhstan to Belarus and compiled a list of 44 commodity items worth about $300 million for the supply to Belarus.

    According to the ministry, rolled stock has great prospects in terms of export to Belarus. Kazakhstan can also ramp up supplies of such commodity items as agriculture products (macaroni, rice, confectionery), copper products, and building materials, Kazinform refers to BelTA.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Economy Belarus Kazakhstan
