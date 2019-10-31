Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Kazakhstan prepares for major trade mission to Minsk

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
31 October 2019, 07:12
Kazakhstan prepares for major trade mission to Minsk

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is preparing for a major trade mission to Minsk in January 2020, BelTA learned from the press service of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Trade and Integration.

«On the instruction of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, with a view to increasing exports to the Belarusian market, the Ministry of Trade and Integration is organizing a trade and economic mission to Belarus in January next year. The mission will be headed by Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov,» the press service noted.

The Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan analyzed the structure of Belarusian imports and current exports of Kazakhstan to Belarus and compiled a list of 44 commodity items worth about $300 million for the supply to Belarus.

According to the ministry, rolled stock has great prospects in terms of export to Belarus. Kazakhstan can also ramp up supplies of such commodity items as agriculture products (macaroni, rice, confectionery), copper products, and building materials, Kazinform refers to BelTA.

Economy   Belarus   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital