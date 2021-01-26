Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan prepares 2025 National Development Plan

    26 January 2021, 12:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan has developed the National Development Plan until 2025,» Kazakh PM Askar Mamin said, Kazinform reports.

    He said that the Government places special emphasis on fulfillment of strategic initiatives of Elbasy, Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy, 100 Specific Steps and Five Institutional Reforms and implementation of the President’s Address and Nur Otan Party election program. He added that the National Development Plan was elaborated for practical realization of strategic and program documents.

    It is expected to become a key focus for the midterm Government work to raise social welfare through sustainable economic growth.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Economy
