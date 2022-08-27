Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan predicts growth in all basic sectors of economy
27 August 2022 13:39

Kazakhstan predicts growth in all basic sectors of economy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ministry of Economy forecasts growth in all basic sectors of the country’s economy. «The average annual growth rates in industry will be 3.1%, including processing industry – 3.5%, ore and mining sector – 2.9%,» Minister Alibek Kuantyrov said at the Government’s meeting today.

In his words, agricultural sector will see 3.9% rise in gross output.

Growth in construction sector will be at 3.8% in average, while in trade this figure will reach 5.7%.

«In 2023, oil output will be 92.6mln tonnes, with consequent increase to 99.9mln tonnes in 2027. As per the National Bank’s forecasts, exports will rise from $80.9bln to $84.6bln, and imports will increase from $45.7bln to $53.5bln,» the Minister added.


