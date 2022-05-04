Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan predicts depletion of producing fields

    4 May 2022, 13:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Mineral Resources Minister Serikkali Brekeshev told the Government meeting about the low state investments in the country’s geological exploration, Kazinform reports.

    He reminded that Kazakhstan ranks among the world's top 10 countries with the most proven mineral minerals. «Due to intensive mineral production, the key challenge the geological sector facing now is the low replenishment of reserves. The reserves of many producing fields will deplete in the near future without relevant replenishment and current production rates. Thereupon, it is necessary to speed up state exploration which is one of the key approaches to detect promising areas and sites for subsequent transfer to subsoil use,» the Minister said.

    As stated there, the Government invested only KZT 30 bln in 2020-2022. Kazakhstan has the lowest rate of public investments in geological exploration per 1 square km making USD 11 against USD 167 in Australia, and USD 203 in Canada.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Energy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Cooperation with OSCE discussed with President of OSCE PA at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Kazakhstan plans to up capacity of vegetable storehouses
    Spring sowing campaign to end this week in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued