    Kazakhstan postpones school olympiads, suspends children camps’ activity

    14 March 2020, 12:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has postponed all school olympiads and suspended the work of children’s camps in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov said Saturday.

    Minister Aimagambetov told a press conference at the Central Communications Service all school olympiads and other events for schoolchildren had been postponed amid coronavirus threat.

    He also revealed that such children’s camps as Baldauren and Bobek attended by thousands of Kazakhstani children had suspended their activities.

    It was also noted that the format of qualification courses for thousands of teachers had been altered. «We’ve made a decision to offer these courses online, where possible,» the minister added.

    He also reminded that colleges and universities were expected to offer distance learning to students starting from March 16. 30% of HEIs has already done so since Friday, March 13. Minister Aimagambetov vowed there would be no problems with e-learning.

    Earlier it was reported that spring break would start earlier, March 16, this year for Kazakhstani schoolchildren across the country aid coronavirus scare.


