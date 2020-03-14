Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Kazakhstan postpones school olympiads, suspends children camps’ activity

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 March 2020, 12:02
Kazakhstan postpones school olympiads, suspends children camps’ activity

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has postponed all school olympiads and suspended the work of children’s camps in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov said Saturday.

Minister Aimagambetov told a press conference at the Central Communications Service all school olympiads and other events for schoolchildren had been postponed amid coronavirus threat.

He also revealed that such children’s camps as Baldauren and Bobek attended by thousands of Kazakhstani children had suspended their activities.

It was also noted that the format of qualification courses for thousands of teachers had been altered. «We’ve made a decision to offer these courses online, where possible,» the minister added.

He also reminded that colleges and universities were expected to offer distance learning to students starting from March 16. 30% of HEIs has already done so since Friday, March 13. Minister Aimagambetov vowed there would be no problems with e-learning.

Earlier it was reported that spring break would start earlier, March 16, this year for Kazakhstani schoolchildren across the country aid coronavirus scare.


Kazakhstan   Pneumonia in China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President