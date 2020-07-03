Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan postpones Premier League again

    3 July 2020, 18:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Premier League has been postponed due to restrictive measures the country is to impose on July 5, Kazinform reports.

    The worsening epidemiological situation and growing number of COVID-19 cases have resulted in Kazakhstan imposing restrictive measures for 14 days starting July 5, 2020. Such measures restrict holding of sports events.

    This caused postponement of the Kazakh Premier League matches for 14 days or even for longer given the epidemiological situation within the country.

    The Kazakh Premier League was resumed on July 1 after a long postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first resumed games were played between football clubs: Kyzylzhar - Okzhetpes, Kairat - Zhetysu, Tabol - Caspiy, Kaisar - Taraz, and Ordabasy - Shakhter Karagandy.

    The matches were played fan-free and with strict sanitary rules in place.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Football
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events