Kazakhstan postpones Premier League again

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 July 2020, 18:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Premier League has been postponed due to restrictive measures the country is to impose on July 5, Kazinform reports.

The worsening epidemiological situation and growing number of COVID-19 cases have resulted in Kazakhstan imposing restrictive measures for 14 days starting July 5, 2020. Such measures restrict holding of sports events.

This caused postponement of the Kazakh Premier League matches for 14 days or even for longer given the epidemiological situation within the country.

The Kazakh Premier League was resumed on July 1 after a long postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first resumed games were played between football clubs: Kyzylzhar - Okzhetpes, Kairat - Zhetysu, Tabol - Caspiy, Kaisar - Taraz, and Ordabasy - Shakhter Karagandy.

The matches were played fan-free and with strict sanitary rules in place.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Football  
