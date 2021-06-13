Kazakhstan, Portugal intend to expand cultural and humanitarian cooperation

LISBON. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Ambassador to Portugal Daulet Batrashev met with President of the Portuguese Institute for International Cooperation and Language «Camões» João Ribeiro de Almeida, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The parties discussed a wide range of issues in the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The Ambassador of Kazakhstan congratulated the interlocutor on the National Day of the country - the Day of Camões, Portugal and the Portuguese communities celebrated on June 10, and informed about the celebration this year of the 30th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Significant potential for expanding cooperation between the two countries in the humanitarian field was noted, and the implementation of joint projects will contribute to further cultural exchange and strengthen friendship between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Portugal.

In his turn, João Ribeiro de Almeida, welcoming the development of cultural and linguistic interaction, expressed the interest of the Portuguese side in the implementation of language training programs in Kazakhstan. Particular attention was paid to the prospects of establishing interaction between interested universities in Kazakhstan and the Camões Institute. In this regard, it was agreed to prepare for the signing of an agreement on cooperation in the field of culture and language.

Given the similarity of goals and objectives to support national diaspora abroad in the development of culture and native language, João Ribeiro de Almeida informed of his readiness to establish close contacts and further interaction with the Otandastar Foundation of Kazakhstan. In addition, the head of the Institute Camões, as the unit of the Portuguese Foreign Ministry responsible for the implementation of projects in the field of Official Development Assistance, supported the proposal of the Kazakhstan diplomat to sign a cooperation agreement with the Kazakhstan Agency for International Development KazAID.

At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador presented to the Library of the Institute the books «The Era of Independence» by the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, as well as the main work of the «Kazakh Camões» – Abai «Book of Words» in Portuguese language.

In addition, as part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of independence of our state, the interlocutors decided to hold a large-scale photo exhibition about the culture, art and nature of Kazakhstan in the premises of the Portuguese Institute later this year.