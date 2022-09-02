Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan population reached 19,644,067 people

    2 September 2022 08:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s population reached 19,644,067 people as of August 1, 2022, according to the the National Statistics Bureau of the Strategic Planning and Reforms Agency.

    According to the processed data, 19,186,015 people participated in the national census in 2021. Thus, since 2009, the population of the country increased by 20% or by 3.2mln people. This was facilitated by natural population growth, as well as migration inflow into the territory of Kazakhstan.

    According to the previous census returns, 619,000 people lived in the capital city in 2009. In 2021, the population of Nur-Sultan reached 1,230,000 people.

    The census is taken once in 10 years and shows various socio-economic parameters of the population on a certain date. The collected data are unique, both in terms of the completeness of the information provided (migration, income, employment, marital status, birth rate, language proficiency level, attitude to religion, disability), and the coverage of respondents

    So, as per the 2021 census data, the population of Kazakhstan climbed to 19,644,067 people.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Statistics Kazakhstan
