Kazakhstan population reached 18.5mn as of July 1, 2019

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
15 August 2019, 09:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The number of Kazakhstan population reached 18.5mn as of July 1, 2019 and increased by 235,500 people since July 1, 2018, Kazinform reports citing the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry.

Urban population has made 10,816,600 (or 58.2%) and the number of rural population is now 7,726,300.

1,702 infant mortality cases were registered across the country in January-July, 2019, that is 4.7% more compared to the same period in 2018 (1,626). Infant mortality rate in the reporting period in 2019 was 8.8 deaths per 1,000 live births.

The main reasons of infant mortality are: perinatal condition which led to death of 881 children in January-July 2019 (782 in January-July 2018) or 48.1% of the total number of fatal cases among the children. The number of children who died of congenital anomalies was 337 (328) or 19.8% (20.2%). 131 (124) children or 7.7% (7.6%) died of respiratory diseases, and 60 (73) infants or 3.5% (4.5%) died as a result of accidents, poisoning and traumas.

The number of people moving to Kazakhstan decreased by 11.3%, while the number of those leaving the country rose by 16.9%.

Internal migration increased by 22.7%.

