Kazakhstan population grows by 2.5 mln to exceed 19 mln

4 August 2021, 13:24
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the years of independence Kazakhstan's population grew by 2,557,900 people that is 15.5% to hit 19,009,600 as of July 1, the national statistics bureau of the Kazakh Strategic Planning and Reforms Agency.

Notably, the 19 millionth resident of Kazakhstan was born on June 20, 2021. It is Zhaniya Azamatkyzy born in Almaty. She is the fourth baby born to Nazgul Kobentayeva and Azamat Nurgaliyev living in Almaty region.

The 19 millionth resident was defined taken into account all natural change and migration balance. The candidacy was determined the countrywide despite the place of residence.


